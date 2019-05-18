Clicks168
Canonist Father Hesse : Vatican 2 is a new religion
He explains why Lumen Gentium is heretic. There are also the 3 other parts and the subtitles that one can find on the Youtube channel of "Defeat Modernism".
mattsixteen24 likes this.
The first part with the subtitles is here : www.youtube.com/watch
And here for the subtitles of this one : www.youtube.com/watch
He was a Doctor of Theology and a Canon lawyer.
And here for the subtitles of this one : www.youtube.com/watch
He was a Doctor of Theology and a Canon lawyer.