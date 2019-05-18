Clicks 168

Canonist Father Hesse : Vatican 2 is a new religion

He explains why Lumen Gentium is heretic. There are also the 3 other parts and the subtitles that one can find on the Youtube channel of "Defeat Modernism".

Share Like Chat More Report

Report Add to album

Embed

Embed Download

Social networks

Edit post

Replace medium

Remove post

mattsixteen24 likes this. 41 minutes ago