Daily Bible Reading 08 May 2017 of Catholic Mass

Monday of the Fourth week of Easter



Acts of the Apostles 11:1-18.

T

he Apostles and the brothers who were in Judea heard that the Gentiles too had accepted the word of God.So when Peter went up to Jerusalem the circumcised believers confronted him,saying, "You entered the house of uncircumcised people and ate with them."Peter began and explained it to them step by step, saying,"I was at prayer in the city of Joppa when in a trance I had a vision, something resembling a large … [More]