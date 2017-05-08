Daily Bible Reading 08 May 2017 of Catholic Mass

Clicks110Daily Bible Reading 08 May 2017 of Catholic Mass
USCCB. Commentary of the day : Saint Thomas Aquinas “The good shepherd lays down his life for his sheep.” Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 10:11-18. Jesus said: "I am the good shepherd. A good shepherd lays down his life for the … [More]
Monday of the Fourth week of Easter
Acts of the Apostles 11:1-18.
The Apostles and the brothers who were in Judea heard that the Gentiles too had accepted the word of God.
So when Peter went up to Jerusalem the circumcised believers confronted him,
saying, "You entered the house of uncircumcised people and ate with them."
Peter began and explained it to them step by step, saying,
"I was at prayer in the city of Joppa when in a trance I had a vision, something resembling a large … [More]
