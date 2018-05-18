Language

Saint John I, Pope - May 18

Pope John I inherited the Arian heresy, which denied the divinity of Christ. Italy had been ruled for 30 years by an emperor who espoused the heresy, though he treated the empire’s Catholics with … More
