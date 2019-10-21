Throwing the Pachamama idols in the River Tiber part 2

This was done for only one reason: Our Lord and saviour Jesus Christ, his blessed Mother, and everybody who follows Christ, are being attacked by members of our own Church. We do not accept this! We … More

This was done for only one reason: Our Lord and saviour Jesus Christ, his blessed Mother, and everybody who follows Christ, are being attacked by members of our own Church. We do not accept this! We do not longer stay silent! We start to act NOW! Because we love humanity, we can not accept that people of a certain region should not get baptised and therefore are being denied entrance into heaven. It is our duty to follow the words of God like our holy Mother did. There is no second way of salvation. Christus vincit, Christus regnat, Christus imperat!