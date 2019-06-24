Jim Caviezel's Tribute to the Virgin Mary, Mother of All Peoples

Jim Caviezel, who played Jesus in The Passion of the Christ, gives a heartfelt talk on how Mary interceded for him during his Hollywood career, and how she can intercede for peoples of all nations … More

Jim Caviezel, who played Jesus in The Passion of the Christ, gives a heartfelt talk on how Mary interceded for him during his Hollywood career, and how she can intercede for peoples of all nations in these difficult times, dominated so much by the mass media culture. This talk was given at the "Eucharistic Holy Hour for World Peace Through the Mother of All Peoples" in Amsterdam on June 1st, 2019 at the RAI Convention Center, sponsored by the Archdiocese of Haarlem-Amsterdam, Netherlands.