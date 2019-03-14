EXCLUSIVE: Long-Time Defender of Francis Accuses Him of “Duplicity and Dishonesty”

Father Giovanni Cavalcoli is an Italian philosopher, blogger and neo-conservative defender of Pope Francis, especially during the Amoris-Laetitia crisis. Nevertheless, when in November 2016, … More

Father Giovanni Cavalcoli is an Italian philosopher, blogger and neo-conservative defender of Pope Francis, especially during the Amoris-Laetitia crisis. Nevertheless, when in November 2016, Cavalcoli was attacked by the media for a statement he never made, the later Cardinal Becciu dropped him in the name of the Vatican like a hot potato. But Cavalcoli continued defending Francis. But now, he must have had a moment of truth. In a statement published on Italian Gloria.tv Cavalcoli declared, “The Pope is showing more and more clearly the inconsistency between his teaching and his pastoral action.”



Father Cavalcoli does not accuse Francis of heresy because this would be – quote – “unthinkable” for him because of the papal infallibility. Cavalcoli believes that as a teacher of the Faith, Pope Francis – quote – “cannot” legitimize sodomy.



But for Father Cavalcoli, Pope Francis’ problem are his ambiguous and equivocal words, his disloyal and cunning reticence, his opportunistic negligence, and the fact that he gives the impression that he approves of homosexual behavior. In this way Francis falls short of his pastoral office in a serious way, Cavalcoli comments.



Father criticizes that Pope Francis always avoids to clarify things with frankness and without human respect and fear after his statements and acts have caused discussions. According to Cavalcoli this – quote – “aggravates Francis’ duplicity and dishonesty”, especially regarding sodomism. Cavalcoli explains that, behaving in such a way, Francis jeopardizes his credibility, arouses indignation, divides the Church and causes destress to the faith of many faithful.