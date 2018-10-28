A deaf girl’s contagious joy at the news of a new baby

TommasoG 8 minutes ago

What adorable love of a sister and of a mother! Really, how can this co-exists?

Abortion is the most horrible crime, as well as helping someone to commit suicide, I think. No punishment on the earth is harsh enough for the people who do such insults to God and to men. And is legalised by the false law of imposters!

Domine, adveniat Regnum tuum!