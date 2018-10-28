Language

Clicks
44
A deaf girl’s contagious joy at the news of a new baby

HerzMariae 1 1
How can this co-exist in the same space as the culture of legalized abortion.
Share Like
More
Write a comment
TommasoG
What adorable love of a sister and of a mother! Really, how can this co-exists?
Abortion is the most horrible crime, as well as helping someone to commit suicide, I think. No punishment on the earth is harsh enough for the people who do such insults to God and to men. And is legalised by the false law of imposters!
Domine, adveniat Regnum tuum!
Like
More