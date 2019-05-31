Clicks53

Cardinal Burke on McCarrick, patriotism, and the seal of Confession

RAYMOND CARDINAL BURKE, former prefect of the Vatican’s Apostolic Signatura joins us to talk about the latest testimony by Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, Pope Francis and the populist wave that swept the recent EU elections, immigration/migration and more.
