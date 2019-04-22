Resurrexi (Easter Sunday, Introit) Performed by the Benedictine monks of the Abbey of Notre-Dame de Fontgombault (France) IMPORTANT !!! : If you are the COPYRIGHT OWNER of the performances / images /… More

Resurrexi (Easter Sunday, Introit) Performed by the Benedictine monks of the Abbey of Notre-Dame de Fontgombault (France) IMPORTANT !!! : If you are the COPYRIGHT OWNER of the performances / images / music / text in this video, I kindly ask you to contact me requesting to delete the video BEFORE lodging a complaint with the YouTube administration. I WILL DELETE THE VIDEO IMMEDIATELY. I thank you.