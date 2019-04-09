English
"Getting angry with Jesus a form of prayer
De Profundis
1 hour ago
twitter.com/…/111530177691836…
Jim Dorchak
21 minutes ago
Personally I am a lot more worried about Jesus, The Creator of the Universe being angry with me!
Lalanz
58 minutes ago
Getting angry with Jesus is a form of sin!!!
God help us...when will the church basic doctrine be taught, the children of the future need the truth!!!
