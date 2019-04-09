Clicks127

"Getting angry with Jesus a form of prayer

De Profundis
2
twitter.com/…/111530177691836…
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Jim Dorchak
Personally I am a lot more worried about Jesus, The Creator of the Universe being angry with me!
  • Report
Lalanz
Getting angry with Jesus is a form of sin!!!
God help us...when will the church basic doctrine be taught, the children of the future need the truth!!!
  • Report
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up