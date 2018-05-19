Jorge Mario Bergoglio is wrong in his very personal, very fallible opinion presented as a mere man. The Vortex—Flat. Out. Wrong.

Gesù è con noi 1 hour ago

In 1960, Bergoglio obtained a licentiate in philosophy from the Colegio Máximo de San José in San Miguel, Buenos Aires Province. He taught literature and psychology at the Colegio de la Inmaculada Concepción, a high school in Santa Fe, from 1964 to 1965. In 1966 he taught the same courses at the Colegio del Salvador in Buenos Aires.