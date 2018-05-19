Jorge Mario Bergoglio is wrong in his very personal, very fallible opinion presented as a mere man. The Vortex—Flat. Out. Wrong.

Clicks20Jorge Mario Bergoglio is wrong in his very personal, very fallible opinion presented as a mere man. The Vortex—Flat. Out. Wrong.
Dear Michael, but the problem is that Jorge Mario Bergoglio was teaching psychology in Argentina at the Inmaculada Concepcion high school where we know that he perverted one of his students who is … More
BERGOGLIO´S HERETICAL PAST IS FRANCIS´ PRESENT
Bergoglio a pro gay 'bishop' that in Argentina promoted homosexuality www.youtube.com/watch
In 1960, Bergoglio obtained a licentiate in philosophy from the Colegio Máximo de San José in San Miguel, Buenos Aires Province. He taught literature and psychology at the Colegio de la Inmaculada Concepción, a high school in Santa Fe, from 1964 to 1965. In 1966 he taught the same courses at the Colegio del Salvador in Buenos Aires.
Jorge Bergoglio is maliciously wrong. He knows exactly what he is doing. His sin is a blasphemy against the Holy Spirit