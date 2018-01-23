Language

Pope refused to give his Apostolic Blessing

Lisi Sterndorfer
Via Catholic Sat: This morning Pope Francis met with the Italian Red Cross. The Pope refused to give his Apostolic Blessing, probably as not to offend the handful of non-Catholics. Instead saying "I … More
Dr Stuart Reiss
@Sunamis 46 maybe he only blesses on aeroplanes
Jim Dorchak
Well he managed to offend a lot more than a hand full of Catholics all over the world.......................
Sunamis 46
Other things he would bless
Maybe he is selects now- who he bless ?
At easter heis blessing the whole world
Rafał_Ovile
As "final Synod Report contains indeed a trace of a Neo-Mosaic practice of divorce, even though the redactors skillfully and, in a cunning manner, avoided any direct change of the doctrine of the Church." These words of blessing are coherently selected and formulated by Antitrinitarians, that have recently opened for the practice of "divorce", in order not to directly deny Trinitarian Dogma. … More
Dr Stuart Reiss
I think the name is a dead give away to the origins of the organisation....so what’s the fuss....there’s a woman crying in the front row. I’m sure someone trod on her toe. Must’ve been painful. Why else cry?
mattsixteen24
The sin of human respect inside the evil snake building with that ugly hellish looking sculpture.
i,ll say for him in the name of the Father the Son and Holy Sipirit ,Amen
mccallansteve
The pope has a particular fondness for not invoking the name of Jesus.
