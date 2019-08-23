Clicks88

Emma O'Connell calling on all at the Rally for Life to vote pro-life candidates

Well done Emma O'Connell calling on everyone at the Rally for Life to vote pro-life candidates in the next election!

#WeStandforLife

Don't forget Saturday, 7th September, March for their Lives in Belfast 2pm, Custom House Square
