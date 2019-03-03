Francis – a heretic, a blasphemer, or perhaps a Satanist?

At the World Youth Day in Panama, Bergoglio approved gross blasphemy! The mystery of the Incarnation of the Word of God was horribly ridiculed. The girl playing the Virgin Mary on the stage in the … More

At the World Youth Day in Panama, Bergoglio approved gross blasphemy! The mystery of the Incarnation of the Word of God was horribly ridiculed. The girl playing the Virgin Mary on the stage in the presence of Francis is a black actress. She wears white jeans and a loose blouse and her hair is disheveled. Her unchaste gestures, screams and movements bring an unclean spirit into the audience. It is a terrible insult to the Mother of our Savior! It is a flagrant sacrilege!



A sacrilegious parody of the Annunciation follows. The angel, played by a young man with licentious behavior, tries to persuade his screaming and resisting victim. This is the height of satanic blasphemy! This is a total degradation and mockery of the central mystery of our faith – the Incarnation of the Son of God.



At the end, Francis several times made a thumbs-up sign of enthusiastic approval of this sacrilege. By the authority of the Head of the Church, he thus approved before the whole world a mockery of and a supreme satanic blasphemy against the divine mystery of salvation!



Francis makes fools of the Catholic believers, bishops and priests. Nevertheless, they continue to repeat in every liturgy: “Together with Francis our Pope.”

We ask: Together where? To heaven or to hell?



Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate