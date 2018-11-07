Daily Bible Reading 07 November 2018 of Catholic Mass

Clicks38Daily Bible Reading 07 November 2018 of Catholic Mass
USCCB. Commentary of the day : Saint Bonaventure Saint Francis renounces everything to follow Christ Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 14,25-33. Great crowds were traveling with … More
Letter to the Philippians 2,12-18.
My beloved, obedient as you have always been, not only when I am present but all the more now when I am absent, work out your salvation with fear and trembling.
For God is the one who, for his good purpose, works in you both to desire and to work.
Do everything without grumbling or questioning,
that you may be blameless and innocent, children of God … More
