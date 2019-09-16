VIDEO: Stephanie McKittrick was 'advised' 3 times to abort her baby, but she gave her baby every chance of life. The recruitment consultant was just 20-weeks pregnant when she was diagnosed with … More





The recruitment consultant was just 20-weeks pregnant when she was diagnosed with hydrocephalus – a deadly build-up of fluid on the brain.



WATCH her speech at the March for their Lives



#marchfortheirlives VIDEO: Stephanie McKittrick was 'advised' 3 times to abort her baby, but she gave her baby every chance of life.The recruitment consultant was just 20-weeks pregnant when she was diagnosed with hydrocephalus – a deadly build-up of fluid on the brain.WATCH her speech at the March for their Lives