Notre Dame: Vigil held in Paris to pay tribute after fire

DailyMail on Apr 16 2019 Locals met at the Saint Sulpice church in the 6th arrondissement before walking to the iconic cathedral where they sang hymns outside. The vigil comes as footage of people softly singing the classic hymn 'Ave Maria' and kneeling outside the church during the 12-hour blaze last night went viral, racking up nearly 15million views. Earlier today, Parisians were relieved to see the bell towers and great stained-glass rose window were still standing this morning despite fears the whole building would collapse. 'Yesterday we thought the whole cathedral would collapse. Yet this morning she is still standing, valiant, despite everything,' said Sister Marie Aimee, a nun who had hurried to a nearby church to pray as the flames spread. It is a sign of hope.'