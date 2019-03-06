Enough Is Enough – Niece Fights for Late Father Marie-Dominique Philippe

66-year-old Marie Philippe , a mother of seven children, is the niece of Dominican Father Marie-Dominique Philippe. Father Philippe is the founder of the Community of Saint John. He died in 2006. … More

66-year-old Marie Philippe , a mother of seven children, is the niece of Dominican Father Marie-Dominique Philippe. Father Philippe is the founder of the Community of Saint John. He died in 2006. Seven years later, he was proclaimed by his own order as guilty of unspecified acts – quote – “contrary to chastity, without sexual union” against adult women. Now Philipp’s niece Marie has published a webpage defending her uncle calling the accusations unsubstantiated and unjust.



Mrs Philippe does not deny her uncle’s frequent gestures of affection towards the brothers and the nuns of his community, mainly during spiritual directions or confessions. But, she insists, that they were marked by a – quote – “pure and unequivocal intention.” Marie points out that Philippe’s accusers have serious psychological problems and that their witness was never evaluated by a psychologist.



Only one accuser against Father Philippe is publicly known: Michèle-France Pesneau. Marie Philippe contacted her and she allegedly sent her an anonymous letter in which she shows evident signs of mental derangement. For instance, Michèle-France turns a simple handshake by Fr Philippe into something she calls – quote – “almost a rape” and seems to have developed sexual fantasies regarding Father Philippe.



Marie also quotes Cardinal Rode who was Prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation for Religious and who had access to accusations against Father Philippe. Marie quotes him: “I had access to certain documents about him, where I didn't find anything really serious.”



Marie believes that Vienna Cardinal Christoph Schönborn , himself a Dominican who lived for years with Father Philippe in the same house in Fribourg, Switzerland, was behind the campaign against her uncle. She mentions a former nun who in 2008 accused a priest of Saint John of abuses, but neither the police nor a canonical trial confirmed her accusations. Nevertheless, Schönborn whose former secretary was a former priest of Saint John, asked the same person to write a testimony against Father Philippe.