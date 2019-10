Prayer to St. Vincent de Paul

TvMariaPhililppines O Glorious Saint Vincent de Paul, The mention of your name, Suggests a litany of your virtues: Humility, zeal, mercy, self-sacrifice. It also recalls Your many foundations: Works … More

TvMariaPhililppines O Glorious Saint Vincent de Paul, The mention of your name, Suggests a litany of your virtues: Humility, zeal, mercy, self-sacrifice. It also recalls Your many foundations: Works of Mercy, Congregations, Societies. The Church gratefully remembers, Your promotion of the priesthood. Inspire all Charitable Workers, Especially those who minister, To both the spiritually And the materially poor. O Lord, give us the grace, That You bestowed upon, Your servant St. Vincent de Paul, To relinquish the temptation, Of material things, In our holy effort, To minister to the poor