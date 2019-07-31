Beware of False Prophets (Fr James Martin, SJ) and Reject Them!

What are these false prophets? It seems we have more today than before in Church history. They get media attention. If we do not do anything then we are wolves in sheep clothing too. For more please … More



The website

To donate please visit

Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible What are these false prophets? It seems we have more today than before in Church history. They get media attention. If we do not do anything then we are wolves in sheep clothing too. For more please visit www.youtube.com/channel/UCb2y3k3e8HFH0R… & remember to say 3 Hail Marys for the priestThe website sensusfidelium.us To donate please visit sensusfidelium.us/donate-support/ Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible