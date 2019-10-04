The Robber Synod on Amazonia

There was a robber synod in Ephesus in 449. Another one – on Amazonia – is to be held in the Vatican this year. The aim is to introduce the spirit of paganism, occult practices, witchcraft, magic, … More

There was a robber synod in Ephesus in 449. Another one – on Amazonia – is to be held in the Vatican this year.



The aim is to introduce the spirit of paganism, occult practices, witchcraft, magic, divination and spiritualism, even into the liturgy. This is evidenced by the preparatory document Instrumentum Laboris . It contains manifest heresies, especially related to pantheism, which destroy not only the essence of the Catholic faith but fully contradict the whole of Christianity.



The height of Bergoglio’s hypocrisy and manipulation is that on 13 October, during the robber synod, he, being a heretic, will canonize John Henry Newman, a true-Catholic defender of faith.



Bergoglio promotes immorality and sexual perversion. He kisses the feet of transsexuals, and by this gesture he legalizes serious sins and crimes against God and people. Being a heretic, he destroys God’s commandments and natural moral principles. An example is the heretical exhortation Amoris Laetitia .



According to the Holy Scripture and the doctrinal Bull Cum Ex Apostolatus... , he is an invalid Pope. Whoever submits to him and defends him as valid is co-responsible for his heresies and crimes. This is also true of Bishop Schneider and Cardinal Burke, who, although pointing out Bergoglio’s heresies, advocate an absurd conclusion that this heretic cannot be deprived of office.



Francis Bergoglio is the scourge of God for apostate Catholicism. However, without the decree Nostra Aetate of Vatican II, he could not organize the apostate Amazon Synod. He is preparing the ultimate betrayal within the Church. God says, “My people have forgotten Me, they have burned incense to worthless idols. And they have caused themselves to stumble in their ways.” (Jer 18:15) The prophet cries, “You have abandoned Your people because they are full of pagan customs.” (Isa 2:6)



“Hear, O heavens, and give ear, O earth! For the Lord has spoken: ‘The ox knows its owner and the donkey its master’s crib, but the apostate Vatican does not know Me anymore...’” (Isa 1:2-3) “Hear the word of the Lord, you rulers of Sodom...” (Isa 1:10) “How the faithful city – Rome – has become a harlot! It was full of justice; righteousness lodged in it, but now murderers.” (Isa 1:21) “The destruction of transgressors and of sinners shall be together, and those who forsake the Lord shall be consumed.” (Isa 1:28)

The Patriarchate hereby calls on all sincere Catholics and non-Catholics to devote one hour daily to prayer and to keep the fast for three Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays without food until supper from 6 to 27 October. The Synod is preparing satanization and an invasion of demons into the Church. Jesus says, “This kind of demons does not go out except by prayer and fasting.” (Mt 17)



+ Elijah

Patriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate



+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMr

Secretary Bishops



29 September 2019