Object Based Morality Keeps Us From Becoming Even a Child of Sin

How do we avoid sinning? How can we avoid becoming even a child in sin? Sadly, with the Church under such a cloud, going through a most painful passion, most people in our times do not have a solid understanding of morality. Instead, they simply adopt some of the modern cultural hedonistic slogans: "Look out for number one." "You only live once." "Follow your heart." "If it feels good, do it." Or how about "Everyone is doing it, it must be okay." Even from Catholics, who should know better, we hear things like: "We can't impose our morality on others." "We must be tolerant." Or "God would not want me to be unhappy." We need objectivity when it comes to morals. For man is not a good judge in his own case. We are too prone to error. Thus, morality must be objective… a moral system based upon an object, as opposed to the person or subject, regardless of who he is. We need an object based morality to save us from ourselves. Recognizing the composition of a human act as object (upon which objective morality is based), intention, and circumstance, we have what it takes to avoid becoming even a child of sin. Instead we have the foundation of what it takes to become virtuous… to become a saint.