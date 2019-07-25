Beauty Queen Lost Title For Refusing to Wear Hijab

Kathy Zhu tweeted a screenshot last Friday of an email she had received from the pageant’s governing organization, explaining that her title had been revoked after tweets had been discovered … More

Kathy Zhu tweeted a screenshot last Friday of an email she had received from the pageant’s governing organization, explaining that her title had been revoked after tweets had been discovered concerning her “refusal to try on a hijab.” “The Miss World America Organization strips conservative activist Kathy Zhu of her Miss Michigan title for refusing to wear a hijab and ‘insensitive’ social media posts,” read a tweet by Fox & Friends First.