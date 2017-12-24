Language

Asperges Me Domine - Traditional Latin Mass Hymns

+Joseph+
The following is directly from the SSPX Mass website: Immediately before the principal Sunday Mass, the celebrant, wearing a cope and accompanied by his ministers, intones at the foot of the altar … More
LO'Brien
It's not right to be taking the sacred music and text of our rite and using it in a new agey sounding pastiche. It is not backdrop music that you are free to "remix". In fact you are not allowed to use sacred music outside of the context in which it is designated. It is music set aside, with its own particular place, for the worship on God. So, no taking sacred things outside their contexts please!
