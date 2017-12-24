Asperges Me Domine - Traditional Latin Mass Hymns

LO'Brien 7 hours ago

It's not right to be taking the sacred music and text of our rite and using it in a new agey sounding pastiche. It is not backdrop music that you are free to "remix". In fact you are not allowed to use sacred music outside of the context in which it is designated. It is music set aside, with its own particular place, for the worship on God. So, no taking sacred things outside their contexts please!