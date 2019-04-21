Clicks62

Misión Digital
Spiritual Progress 1 The Priory Librarian Francois Fenelon (1651 - 1715) was a Roman Catholic priest, cardinal, poet, writer, and kicked out of King Louis XIV's Versailles. He was popular in his …More
The Priory Librarian

Francois Fenelon (1651 - 1715) was a Roman Catholic priest, cardinal, poet, writer, and kicked out of King Louis XIV's Versailles. He was popular in his time, and the fascination continues. Solid theology, well written. Enjoy!
