Spiritual Progress 1

Spiritual Progress 1Francois Fenelon (1651 - 1715) was a Roman Catholic priest, cardinal, poet, writer, and kicked out of King Louis XIV's Versailles. He was popular in his time, and the fascination continues. Solid theology, well written. Enjoy!