Discover the life of St. Marguerite Bays

Marguerite Bays dedicated her life to the care of the family unit, to prayer, and to parish community, in simplicity. She never took religious vows. She was born on September 8th, 1815, in La Pierraz, a small village in the Swiss canton of Fribourg. Marguerite chose what was considered an unusual life for that time in history: she decided to remain a single lay woman completely dedicated to prayer and service without entering any religious community. For her entire life she remained a Third Order Franciscan. Father Carlo Calloni, a Franciscan Capuchin in Rome, is the promoter of Marguerite’s cause for sainthood. Watch the full video to discover more!