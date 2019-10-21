AMAZON WOMEN...PRIESTS? (Synod Spokesman Jumps the Gun)

This is a clip from the RTV video from Rome -- The Sham Is On: Women Priests and Global Warming. We're releasing it as a stand-alone because we believe is a fairly serious synodal "slip up". Michael … More

This is a clip from the RTV video from Rome -- The Sham Is On: Women Priests and Global Warming. We're releasing it as a stand-alone because we believe is a fairly serious synodal "slip up". Michael Matt filmed Edward Pentin asking one of the drafters of the Instrumentum Laboris--Archbishop Erwin Krautler--about women priests. Incredibly, the Archbishop straight up admitted he's in favor of women priests, just before a Vatican press handler managed to whisk him away. For more Remnant coverage of the Amazon Synod don't forget to subscribe to this channel and also to visit our website every day: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php