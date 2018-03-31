Alfie Evans Update Part Two : Thank You Poland!

Clicks311Alfie Evans Update Part Two : Thank You Poland!
Clicks311
EVERYONE, READ THE INFORMATION IN DESCRIPTION Alfie's parents brought in a Polish Doctor to examine Alfie and this doctor has amazing finds. "Alfie Evans UPDATE: ‘Alfie is NOT dying’ Doctor … More
Write a comment …
#AlfieUpdate "we have asked the European Commissioners to health & justice to call on the Court of Justice on the violation of EU fundamental rights by the UK court such as the freedom of EU patients to move freely in EU & the protection of minors" twitter.com/hashtag/alfieevans twitter.com/hashtag/alfiesarmy twitter.com/hashtag/catholic From his Italian Lawyer
Like
Tom Evans Updating The Press, See Here www.lifesitenews.com/news/alfie-evans-fat…
A UK Politician is pushing for a new law, called Alfie Law, read about it here www.lifesitenews.com/news/alfies-law-uk-p…
mattsixteen24 likes this.