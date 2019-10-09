Clicks81
9 October 2019 Catholic Mass Daily Bible Reading
USCCB. Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 11,1-4. Jesus was praying in a certain place, and when he had finished, one of his disciples said to him, "Lord, teach us to pray just as …More
USCCB. Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 11,1-4.
Jesus was praying in a certain place, and when he had finished, one of his disciples said to him, "Lord, teach us to pray just as John taught his disciples."
He said to them, "When you pray, say: Father, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come.
Give us each day our daily bread
and forgive us our sins for we ourselves forgive everyone in debt to us, and do not subject us to the final test."
Saint Louis-Marie Grignion de Montfort (1673-1716)
preacher, founder of religious communities
The Twelfth Rose (The secret of the Rosary)
The excellence of the Our Father
The "Our Father", or the Lord's prayer, draws its primary value from its author who is neither man nor angel but the King of angels and men, Jesus Christ. It was necessary, Saint Cyprian says, that He who came as Savior to give us the life of grace, should teach us how to pray as our heavenly Lord.
This divine Lord's wisdom is well shown in the order, sweetness, strength and clarity of this divine prayer: it is short but rich in teaching, intelligible to the simple and full of mystery for the wise. The Our Father contains all the duties we should render to God, the performance of all the virtues and the requests for all our spiritual and corporal needs. It contains, says Tertullian, a summary of the gospel. It surpasses, says Thomas à Kempis, every desire of the saints; summarizes all the sweet verses of the psalms and canticles; asks for all we need; gives praise in the best way to God; raises the soul from earth to heaven and binds it closely to God.
We should recite the Lord's prayer with the assurance that the eternal Father will answer it since it is the prayer of his Son whom he always hears and we are his members. For what could such a good Father refuse to a request that is so well framed and supported on the merits and recommendation of so worthy a Son?
Jesus was praying in a certain place, and when he had finished, one of his disciples said to him, "Lord, teach us to pray just as John taught his disciples."
He said to them, "When you pray, say: Father, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come.
Give us each day our daily bread
and forgive us our sins for we ourselves forgive everyone in debt to us, and do not subject us to the final test."
Saint Louis-Marie Grignion de Montfort (1673-1716)
preacher, founder of religious communities
The Twelfth Rose (The secret of the Rosary)
The excellence of the Our Father
The "Our Father", or the Lord's prayer, draws its primary value from its author who is neither man nor angel but the King of angels and men, Jesus Christ. It was necessary, Saint Cyprian says, that He who came as Savior to give us the life of grace, should teach us how to pray as our heavenly Lord.
This divine Lord's wisdom is well shown in the order, sweetness, strength and clarity of this divine prayer: it is short but rich in teaching, intelligible to the simple and full of mystery for the wise. The Our Father contains all the duties we should render to God, the performance of all the virtues and the requests for all our spiritual and corporal needs. It contains, says Tertullian, a summary of the gospel. It surpasses, says Thomas à Kempis, every desire of the saints; summarizes all the sweet verses of the psalms and canticles; asks for all we need; gives praise in the best way to God; raises the soul from earth to heaven and binds it closely to God.
We should recite the Lord's prayer with the assurance that the eternal Father will answer it since it is the prayer of his Son whom he always hears and we are his members. For what could such a good Father refuse to a request that is so well framed and supported on the merits and recommendation of so worthy a Son?
Book of Jonah 4,1-11.
Jonah was greatly displeased and became angry that God did not carry out the evil he threatened against Nineveh.
"I beseech you, LORD," he prayed, "is not this what I said while I was still in my own country? This is why I fled at first to Tarshish. I knew that you are a gracious and merciful God, slow to anger, rich in clemency, loathe to punish.
And now, LORD, …More
Jonah was greatly displeased and became angry that God did not carry out the evil he threatened against Nineveh.
"I beseech you, LORD," he prayed, "is not this what I said while I was still in my own country? This is why I fled at first to Tarshish. I knew that you are a gracious and merciful God, slow to anger, rich in clemency, loathe to punish.
And now, LORD, …More
Book of Jonah 4,1-11.
Jonah was greatly displeased and became angry that God did not carry out the evil he threatened against Nineveh.
"I beseech you, LORD," he prayed, "is not this what I said while I was still in my own country? This is why I fled at first to Tarshish. I knew that you are a gracious and merciful God, slow to anger, rich in clemency, loathe to punish.
And now, LORD, please take my life from me; for it is better for me to die than to live."
But the LORD asked, "Have you reason to be angry?"
Jonah then left the city for a place to the east of it, where he built himself a hut and waited under it in the shade, to see what would happen to the city.
And when the LORD God provided a gourd plant, that grew up over Jonah's head, giving shade that relieved him of any discomfort, Jonah was very happy over the plant.
But the next morning at dawn God sent a worm which attacked the plant, so that it withered.
And when the sun arose, God sent a burning east wind; and the sun beat upon Jonah's head till he became faint. Then he asked for death, saying, "I would be better off dead than alive."
But God said to Jonah, "Have you reason to be angry over the plant?" "I have reason to be angry," Jonah answered, "angry enough to die."
Then the LORD said, "You are concerned over the plant which cost you no labor and which you did not raise; it came up in one night and in one night it perished.
And should I not be concerned over Nineveh, the great city, in which there are more than a hundred and twenty thousand persons who cannot distinguish their right hand from their left, not to mention the many cattle?"
Jonah was greatly displeased and became angry that God did not carry out the evil he threatened against Nineveh.
"I beseech you, LORD," he prayed, "is not this what I said while I was still in my own country? This is why I fled at first to Tarshish. I knew that you are a gracious and merciful God, slow to anger, rich in clemency, loathe to punish.
And now, LORD, please take my life from me; for it is better for me to die than to live."
But the LORD asked, "Have you reason to be angry?"
Jonah then left the city for a place to the east of it, where he built himself a hut and waited under it in the shade, to see what would happen to the city.
And when the LORD God provided a gourd plant, that grew up over Jonah's head, giving shade that relieved him of any discomfort, Jonah was very happy over the plant.
But the next morning at dawn God sent a worm which attacked the plant, so that it withered.
And when the sun arose, God sent a burning east wind; and the sun beat upon Jonah's head till he became faint. Then he asked for death, saying, "I would be better off dead than alive."
But God said to Jonah, "Have you reason to be angry over the plant?" "I have reason to be angry," Jonah answered, "angry enough to die."
Then the LORD said, "You are concerned over the plant which cost you no labor and which you did not raise; it came up in one night and in one night it perished.
And should I not be concerned over Nineveh, the great city, in which there are more than a hundred and twenty thousand persons who cannot distinguish their right hand from their left, not to mention the many cattle?"