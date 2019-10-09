9 October 2019 Catholic Mass Daily Bible Reading

USCCB. Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 11,1-4. Jesus was praying in a certain place, and when he had finished, one of his disciples said to him, "Lord, teach us to pray just as … More

USCCB. Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 11,1-4.



Jesus was praying in a certain place, and when he had finished, one of his disciples said to him, "Lord, teach us to pray just as John taught his disciples."

He said to them, "When you pray, say: Father, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come.

Give us each day our daily bread

and forgive us our sins for we ourselves forgive everyone in debt to us, and do not subject us to the final test."



Saint Louis-Marie Grignion de Montfort (1673-1716)

preacher, founder of religious communities

The Twelfth Rose (The secret of the Rosary)

The excellence of the Our Father

The "Our Father", or the Lord's prayer, draws its primary value from its author who is neither man nor angel but the King of angels and men, Jesus Christ. It was necessary, Saint Cyprian says, that He who came as Savior to give us the life of grace, should teach us how to pray as our heavenly Lord.

This divine Lord's wisdom is well shown in the order, sweetness, strength and clarity of this divine prayer: it is short but rich in teaching, intelligible to the simple and full of mystery for the wise. The Our Father contains all the duties we should render to God, the performance of all the virtues and the requests for all our spiritual and corporal needs. It contains, says Tertullian, a summary of the gospel. It surpasses, says Thomas à Kempis, every desire of the saints; summarizes all the sweet verses of the psalms and canticles; asks for all we need; gives praise in the best way to God; raises the soul from earth to heaven and binds it closely to God.

We should recite the Lord's prayer with the assurance that the eternal Father will answer it since it is the prayer of his Son whom he always hears and we are his members. For what could such a good Father refuse to a request that is so well framed and supported on the merits and recommendation of so worthy a Son?