St. Henry II, the Pious (973-1024) - July 13

Clicks31St. Henry II, the Pious (973-1024) - July 13
Clicks31
Emperor (973-1024 Henry, Duke of Bavaria, saw in a vision his guardian, St. Wolfgang, pointing to the words "after six." This moved him to prepare for death, and for six years he continued to watch … More
Write a comment
Pacocatolic likes this.
Saints of the Day:
catholicsaints.info/saint-henry-ii/ (Optional Memorial)
Our Lady of Grace of Valsorda
Our Lady of Soccorso
—
catholicsaints.info/saint-arno-of-wurzburg/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-barthel…
catholicsaints.info/blessed-berthold-of-scheide/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-carlos-…
catholicsaints.info/saint-clelia-barbieri/
catholicsaints.info/saint-dogfan/
catholicsaints.… More
catholicsaints.info/saint-henry-ii/ (Optional Memorial)
Our Lady of Grace of Valsorda
Our Lady of Soccorso
—
catholicsaints.info/saint-arno-of-wurzburg/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-barthel…
catholicsaints.info/blessed-berthold-of-scheide/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-carlos-…
catholicsaints.info/saint-clelia-barbieri/
catholicsaints.info/saint-dogfan/
catholicsaints.… More