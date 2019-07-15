This Should Jolt You: As Were The Days of Noah

Jeremiah 33:3/ John 3:3. Ezekiel 33. Call Him. This video tries to show you who runs our world, not in some metaphorical way but, rather, quite literally. Ultimately God (The Father, Son and Holy … More

Jeremiah 33:3/ John 3:3. Ezekiel 33. Call Him. This video tries to show you who runs our world, not in some metaphorical way but, rather, quite literally. Ultimately God (The Father, Son and Holy Spirit) are in charge, but Satan has a leash (see the Book of Job). We are currently in a very dark period of human history and it's time to pick a side. You don't want to be on the fence or oblivious as we proceed further. God bless you and, if you've yet to do so, give your life to Jesus Christ today.