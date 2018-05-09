Language

Clicks
21
Chamath Palihapitiya, Founder and CEO Social Capital, on Money as an Instrument of Change

gerard57 3
A lire absolument !
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
gerard57
Mince, l'article n'a pas été enregistré mais une vidéo qui figurait en-dessous. C'est sur le site de Loys Bonot, La vie moderne.
Like
More
le mage vainqueur
gerard57
A lire absolument , mais ou se trouve l'article ? ici un pdf en anglais
singjupost.com/chamath-palihap…
Like
More
mattsixteen24
This doesn't belong here. This garbage has obscene language and has nothing to do with Catholicism.
Like
More