Chamath Palihapitiya, Founder and CEO Social Capital, on Money as an Instrument of Change

Clicks21Chamath Palihapitiya, Founder and CEO Social Capital, on Money as an Instrument of Change
Clicks21
A lire absolument !
Write a comment …
Mince, l'article n'a pas été enregistré mais une vidéo qui figurait en-dessous. C'est sur le site de Loys Bonot, La vie moderne.
Like
gerard57
A lire absolument , mais ou se trouve l'article ? ici un pdf en anglais
singjupost.com/chamath-palihap…
A lire absolument , mais ou se trouve l'article ? ici un pdf en anglais
singjupost.com/chamath-palihap…
This doesn't belong here. This garbage has obscene language and has nothing to do with Catholicism.