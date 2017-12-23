Moslem songs in Catholic Church to Mohammed's Birthday

Clicks213Moslem songs in Catholic Church to Mohammed's Birthday
The Church of Saint-Bernard-de-la-Chapelle located in the Goutte d'Or neighborhood of the 18th arrondissement of Paris celebrated the birth of Mohammed (Mawlid al-Nabi al-Sharif) along with the … More
@mccallansteve One of the worst facts that i have seen, over the years in my travels, is that in varying degrees muhammad is honored in numerous Catholic Parishes. It has become common now for priests to call muhammad's followers our brothers, rather than lost souls that need conversion.
Almighty God bless you brother Steven. -Joseph
Millions of Catholics have been murdered or enslaved by muslins in the past and even now. A good muslin would never praise Christ, especially in a mosque but seems that some Catholics praise and venerate the anti-Christ Mohammad. I'm sure the pope and the Vatican are very pleased.
Jesus stated, you can NOT serve two masters. Muhammad wrote in his quran, that our Lord Jesus was NOT crucified.
John Paul II kissed the quran and prayed with anti-Christ followers of muhammad. He promoted this evil that can be heard in "catholic" churches, in many nations.
Almighty God bless the many Catholics being fooled by the many priests who bark out religious indifference, i pray that … More
