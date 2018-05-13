Clicks67“I Am Decidedly Catholic,” Justice Clarence Thomas Declares to Christendom College
“I spent 25 years of my life in the wilderness away from the Church, and yet the clarion call of Sunday church bells never went away,” he told the students. “Something restrained me in those days of … More
"I saw the statues and icons, the pictures of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Saint Joseph, and I realized I was in a Catholic School, and it encouraged me to put, 'JMJ' at the top of my speech."
"If you want to know what's down the road, ask someone who's coming back."
