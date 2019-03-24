Netanyahu thanks Donald Trump for Golan Heights recognition

Israel- Netanyahu thanks US President for 'historic' Golan Heights recognition Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Donald Trump for his decision to recognize Israel’s … More

Israel- Netanyahu thanks US President for 'historic' Golan Heights recognition

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Donald Trump for his decision to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Jerusalem on Thursday.

“President Trump has just made history,” said Netanyahu.