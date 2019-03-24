Clicks72
Netanyahu thanks Donald Trump for Golan Heights recognition
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Donald Trump for his decision to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Jerusalem on Thursday.
“President Trump has just made history,” said Netanyahu.
