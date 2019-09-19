New York Times apologizes for offensive Tweet on Justice Kavanaugh

The New York Times apologizes for an offensive Tweet about a new sexual misconduct allegation against Catholic Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and makes revisions to its story about the … More

The New York Times apologizes for an offensive Tweet about a new sexual misconduct allegation against Catholic Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and makes revisions to its story about the incident. Vince Coglianese, editorial director at The Daily Caller, looks at whether or not Justice Kavanaugh should follow President Trump’s advice to sue the publication.