The most important sacrament: The confession

Clicks102The most important sacrament: The confession
Clicks102
The confession sacrament more important for living well that the Eucharist is the sacrament largest. As the penitent must prepare to celebrate this sacrament. What are the main mortal sins today … More
Write a comment …
The Eucharist is the most important Sacrament--all the other six Sacraments are ordered toward the Eucharist.
Like
Scusate ,causa l'ora tarda ,l'abbaglio l'ho preso : prima della Cresima si fa la Prima Comunione !!
Il Sacramento piu' importante in assoluto ? Gesu' disse che la prima 'missio' della Chiesa e' battezzare i popoli : senza Battesimo e Cresima credo non ci si possa confessare ( se non prendo un abbaglio ) e chi non e' battezzato ,salvo casi ben specifici ,non puo' andare in Paradiso . E' necessario quantomeno fare dei distinguo e specificare ( cosa che Don Leonardo fa ,mi sembra ).