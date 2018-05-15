Language

Clicks
192
Saint Isidore the Farmer - May 15

Irapuato 3
Isidore has become the patron of farmers and rural communities. In particular, he is the patron of Madrid, Spain, and of the United States National Rural Life Conference. When he was barely old enou… More
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Irapuato
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter,_Andrew,_…dvdenise Happy Saint's Name Day!
Like
More
dvdenise
Sainte Denise, priez pour nous.
Like
More
Irapuato likes this. 
Irapuato
Saints of the Day: saint-isidore-the-farmer/ (Optional Memorial)
saint-achilles-of-larissa/
saint-adiutor-of-campania/
saint-alvardo/
blessed-andrew-abellon/
saint-bercthun-of-beverley/
saint-bertha-of-bingen/
catholicsaints.info/saint-caecilius-of-granada/
catholicsaints.info/saint-caesarea-of-otranto/
catholicsaints.info/saint-cassius-of-clermont/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-cleme… More
Like
More