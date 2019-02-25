Canon212 Update: Post-PervSynod Mortem – The Stumbling Block

Clicks28Canon212 Update: Post-PervSynod Mortem – The Stumbling Block
Clicks28
I believe that God also wants us to react when things are wrong and stand up for what is right ,that is why God gave us a "Will " ,Profets also corrected the Kings and the people of Israel when things were bad ,there is nothing wrong in correcting the Pope if according to scriptures he is not right on his actions or what he says .
I’m calling out:
Alex j
Mattisixteen24
Ave crux
Ultraviolet
Jtluzzia
Why can’t you fools realize that God is always in control, even if the pope is crooked, who do you think is keeping him still as the head. The same person keeping your hearts beating. His name is God the father, and if God the father decides to allow the church to experience a bad pope for 20 years, that’s his call not yours. … More
Alex j
Mattisixteen24
Ave crux
Ultraviolet
Jtluzzia
Why can’t you fools realize that God is always in control, even if the pope is crooked, who do you think is keeping him still as the head. The same person keeping your hearts beating. His name is God the father, and if God the father decides to allow the church to experience a bad pope for 20 years, that’s his call not yours. … More