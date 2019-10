17º Domingo Después de Pentecostés, Al Ejemplo del Gran Papa San Leon IV

For more please visit reginaecclesiae.com & remember to say 3 Hail Marys for the priest The website sensusfidelium.us/espanol/ To donate please visit sensusfidelium.us/donate-support/ Donations …

For more please visit reginaecclesiae.com & remember to say 3 Hail Marys for the priestThe website sensusfidelium.us/espanol/ To donate please visit sensusfidelium.us/donate-support/ Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible