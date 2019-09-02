Carmelite Nuns demonstrates spinning wool during recreation time

At least the good sister isn't vegetating in front of the tele. Just... wow. Thos formators aren't getting anything sugar-coated. They're going to have to truly discern if they've been called by God when "recreation time" means spinnning wool. Y'know... because a game of Scrabble is too fast paced and worldly. Novices who suggest Yahtzee will be politely asked to leave, since it involves dicing … More

At least the good sister isn't vegetating in front of the tele. Just... wow. Thos formators aren't getting anything sugar-coated. They're going to have to truly discern if they've been called by God when "recreation time" means spinnning wool. Y'know... because a game of Scrabble is too fast paced and worldly. Novices who suggest Yahtzee will be politely asked to leave, since it involves dicing like the Romans at the foot of the Cross.