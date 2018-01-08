EXCLUSIVE: Russia will save the world! - Christmas Interview With Head of Russian Orthodox Church

Clicks414EXCLUSIVE: Russia will save the world! - Christmas Interview With Head of Russian Orthodox Church
Clicks414
Top Russian Journalist Kiselyev Interviews Head of the Russian Orthodox Church Kirill Credit to Россия 24 www.youtube.com/channel/UC_IEcnNeHc_bwd… Join and subscribe by clicking on the 'bell' … More
Write a comment …
@mccallansteve True. Throughout the centuries, our faithful Popes, bishops and elders have always teached, both the faithful and the world: there is salvation within Christ's Holy Roman Catholic Apostolic Church.
The russian unorthodox knowing some of the faith- our Apostle Paul teaches us to turn away from people who offer a mutilated false gospel.
One Lord Jesus, One Truth.
Almighty God bless you Steven.
The russian unorthodox knowing some of the faith- our Apostle Paul teaches us to turn away from people who offer a mutilated false gospel.
One Lord Jesus, One Truth.
Almighty God bless you Steven.
Like
No, Russia will not save the world, only the Catholic Church can do that. However, Russia will be used by God to punish the world and it won't be pretty.