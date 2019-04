currents news on April 4, 2019 Archbishop Wilton Gregory faces a full agenda after he's installed in Washington. Christopher White, National Correspondent for the Tablet and Crux, looks at some of … More

currents news on April 4, 2019 Archbishop Wilton Gregory faces a full agenda after he's installed in Washington. Christopher White, National Correspondent for the Tablet and Crux, looks at some of the biggest topics.