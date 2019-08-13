Words fail, Fun and games in the seminary in Illinois

From prayer and study to dodgeball and skateboarding, find out what it is like to be a seminarian for a year. Meet young men from around the world, from those who are new to the seminary program, to … More

From prayer and study to dodgeball and skateboarding, find out what it is like to be a seminarian for a year. Meet young men from around the world, from those who are new to the seminary program, to the actual ordinations of the graduating class. Find out what is special about this generation of priests.