The Total Collapse of the Faith and the Holy Mother of God

Happy Solemnity of the Mother of God — a tremendous Feast! And we are going to need the protection of our heavenly Mother this year. Recall that since the Blessed Virgin Mary is the Mother of God, … More
Gloria Thomas your dilemmas are the result of cognitive error due to inability to distinguish between false and true Mariology. They seem to resemble protestant views. I would suggest reading Saints, i.e. Thomas and Louis Grignon. Their reflections on Our Lady may quickly clarify for you who Mother of God is in Scripture and remains forever, if you engage the minimum of will and intellect...
"Saint John had Her in his home." But, St. John wrote the Gospel of St. John, three epistles and the Apocalypse, and in all these books he never said one word about his personal relationship to Mary as intercessor or his religious devotion to her or her influence on the apostles or our religious duty to her. Neither did any of the other apostles or disciples. Her name is never mentioned in … More
Rozpamätaj sa, sv. Panna Mária
Rozpamätaj sa, sv. Panna Mária, že nikdy nebolo počuť, že by bol niekto opustený, kto sa utiekal pod tvoju ochranu a teba o pomoc alebo o príhovor žiadal.
Aj ja touto dôverou povzbudený k tebe, Matka, Panna pannien, sa ponáhľam, k tebe prichádzam, k tebe sa uchyľujem, ja úbohý hriešnik.
Matka večného Slova, nezavrhni moje slová, ale ma milostivo vypočuj a vyslyš.
Amen.
