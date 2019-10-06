Humble Dependence on God Sends the Devil Packing

Some Sundays ago we discussed Virginity in God as compared to virginity in creatures like angels and men. Virginity in God is autonomy. He needs no other agent to create or do anything. He simply … More



Some Sundays ago we discussed Virginity in God as compared to virginity in creatures like angels and men. Virginity in God is autonomy. He needs no other agent to create or do anything. He simply wills creation to be ex nihilo—out of nothing—and it is…it comes to be. Virginity in angels and men, however, is dependence! Thus, the name of the three archangels Michael, Gabriel and Raphael are all ending in –EL… meaning, "of God"… "Power of God" (Gabriel) and "Medicine of God" (Raphael) and "Who is like unto God" means St. Michael, today's saint. The more dependent angels and men are on God, the more virginal… the powerful with God! St. Michael is amongst the most powerful of angels, he must be very dependent on God. On the other hand, the same Holy Scriptures call the fallen angels, or demons, impure spirits. The glorified angels are dependent, the damned angels are liberals… independents. Look where it got them! When His Majesty refused to break free, and go independent, the Gospel says "the devil left Him; and behold angels came and ministered to Him" (Matt 4:11). His Majesty later revealed to the apostle Nathanael: "Amen, amen I say to you, you shall see the heaven opened, and the angels of God ascending and descending upon the Son of man" (Jn. 1:51). Let us remain dependent, humble, obedient and serve His Majesty. Then the devil will depart from us too as we receive the ministry of heaven's angels.