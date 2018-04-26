Language

Malta's Majority is pro life - the government is proposing an anti-life bill

Tesa 3 2
SPUC am 23.04.2018: Dr Joanna Rose from the UK tells her story at the "Movement for Life" rally to "Save The Emrbyo Protection Act" in Valletta, Malta.
Our Lady of Sorrows
Stand up to the Satanic Globalist cabal. Malta could also do Rosary Coast to Coast
"no problem Rosary cannot solve" Sr Lucia one of the Fatima visionaries. The Rosary saved them during World War 2
0zero
Democracy = is always the rule of the majority.
Since liberal scum minorities are enforcing their rules onto majorities of the peoples everywhere = it is called tyranny.
It's that simple.
aderito
These governments all over the world are formed by polititians that are pro liberal they are not very religious and very egocentric .
