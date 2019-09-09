Clicks176
Why Pope Francis does not kneel or genuflect during Mass
This clip is taken during Holy Mass on the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord, Milan, Italy, 25 March 2017. Pope Francis can be seen informing his MC at the start of the Creed that he wished to kneel during the 'Et Incarnatus Est'. It was, of course, at the Annunciation that God became Man so kneeling during these words is especially significant. The struggle to stand again explains the Pope's general avoidance of kneeling or genuflecting during services.
"General avoidance" with notable exceptions. :p Like washing the feet of Muslim "migrants". Pic related.
How was Frances able to kneel to the floor to kiss the feet of the So. Sudan leaders on April 11, 2019? With no help mind you.
Fair question !
I will not serve - Lucifer.
St Michael the Archangel defend us in battle
