May 6 - Saint John before the Latin Gate (95 A.D.)

Clicks29May 6 - Saint John before the Latin Gate (95 A.D.)
Clicks29
In the year 95, Saint John the Evangelist, the only surviving Apostle, who was governing all the churches of Asia Minor (present-day Turkey), was apprehended at Ephesus and sent in chains to Rome. … More
Write a comment …
perceo3 likes this.
Saints of the Day: saint-john-befo…
—saint-acuta-6-may/
blessed-anna-rosa-gattorno/
blessed-anthony-middleton/
blessed-bartolo…
saint-benedicta-of-rome/
catholicsaints.info/saint-colman-ma…
catholicsaints.info/saint-colman-of-loch-echin/
catholicsaints.info/saint-edbert-of-lindisfarne/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-edward-jones/
catholicsaints.info/saint-evodius-of-antioch/
catholicsa… More
—saint-acuta-6-may/
blessed-anna-rosa-gattorno/
blessed-anthony-middleton/
blessed-bartolo…
saint-benedicta-of-rome/
catholicsaints.info/saint-colman-ma…
catholicsaints.info/saint-colman-of-loch-echin/
catholicsaints.info/saint-edbert-of-lindisfarne/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-edward-jones/
catholicsaints.info/saint-evodius-of-antioch/
catholicsa… More
Like