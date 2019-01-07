Headlines—January 7, 2019

Clicks73Headlines—January 7, 2019
Vatican Investigates Third Accusation Against Theodore McCarrick Vatican tosses another claim of abuse because the victim was at the age of consent. cruxnow.com/…/vatican-investi… More
We already understand why the depraved Cupich insists that homosexual abuse against a 16-year-old boy is consensual so that the crime of sexual abuse of a depraved gay priest against seminarians go unpunished.
dailycaller.com/…/cardinal-cupich…
The claim that sexual acts performed between adult seminarians and clergy, as in the case of former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, were consensual is questionable at best, given the legal definition of sexual harassment and the inherent power dynamic between people in different positions of church hierarchy.
“Whenever one partner has power over the other at work, the relationship is inherently … More
Alguien sabe quien impuso la edad de consentimiento de 16 años en el Vaticano para poder abusar impunemente de los jóvenes católicos mayores de 16 años; es decir poder abusar sexualmente de los jóvenes seminaristas y poder salirse con la suya, esta astuta red de homosexuales depredadores de seminaristas ?
Ya entendemos porque el depravado de Cupich insiste que el abuso homosexual contra un joven … More
Does anyone know who imposed the age of consent of 16 years in the Vatican to be able to abuse with impunity the young catholic over 16 year old that is to say of the seminarians and be able to get away with it, this astute network of homosexual predators of seminarians?
Cupich: “It could be consensual gay sex”
Vatican Investigates Third Accusation Against Theodore McCarrick
